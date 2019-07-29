BALTIMORE, Maryland — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport say they detected a missile launcher in an East Texas man’s checked luggage early Monday morning.

According to the TSA, officers immediately contacted airport police who tracked down the traveler and detained him for questioning. The man, a resident of Jacksonville, told officials that he was an active military personnel traveling home from Kuwait and he wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.

Military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags.

Fortunately the item was not a live device. It was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal. The man was permitted to catch his flight.