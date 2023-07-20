TSTC combines mechanical, electrical specialties in new program

The program is offered at TSTC campuses in Marshall, Abilene, East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, North Texas and Waco.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — Texas State Technical College has announced that the industrial systems mechanical and electrical specialties will be combined to better meet industry and student needs.

Currently, students of the industrial systems program at TSTC can specialize either in mechanical or electrical industrial systems. The new changes to be implemented will combine the two specialties into a single statewide program.

“Industrial systems is the background in industrial manufacturing and industrial atmospheres that keeps things running, keeps equipment, maintains repairs and, when broken, even installs new equipment,” said TST industrial systems statewide department chair Edward Chaney.