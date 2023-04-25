TUESDAY TAILS: CBS19 spotlights SPCA of East Texas for East Texas Giving Day

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is here!
East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.
On Tuesday, CBS19 featured the SPCA of East Texas.
The SPCA East Texas is a local nonprofit organization that caters to the needs of our community's homeless pet population with the help of their generous donors. All donations remain here in the community to fund important lifesaving programs.
"We have close to 200 dogs and cats in our care at any given time, and we continue to receive dozens of calls daily to rescue and rehome pets," the SPCA of East Texas said. "We strive to help as many needy animals as possible, yet we are limited by funds we receive for medical care and treatment. The SPCA of East Texas is a foster rescue based in Tyler, and services Smith and surrounding counties. We work primarily with volunteers & foster families to house animals while we vet them, getting them healthy enough for adoption. We provide exceptional medical care for all our fosters and supply homes with all essential diet, bedding, and supplies for their care. SPCA of East Texas rescues, spay/neuters, microchip, and completely vaccinate all animals that come into our care."
The SPCA of East Texas' ongoing programs include:
- SNIPPET Wellness Services (two Saturdays each month)
- Rehoming & Intake (Online)
- Adoption (By appointment)
- Foster (By application)
- Transport (Monthly)
- Bossart Bark Park (Open daily)
This year's East Texas Giving Day event hopes to raise $3 million.
Check out the video above for more on the SPCA Of East Texas.
For more on East Texas Giving Day and for a full list of participating nonprofits, click here.