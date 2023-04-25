TUESDAY TAILS: CBS19 spotlights SPCA of East Texas for East Texas Giving Day

"We have close to 200 dogs and cats in our care at any given time, and we continue to receive dozens of calls daily to rescue and rehome pets," the SPCA of East Texas said. "We strive to help as many needy animals as possible, yet we are limited by funds we receive for medical care and treatment. The SPCA of East Texas is a foster rescue based in Tyler, and services Smith and surrounding counties. We work primarily with volunteers & foster families to house animals while we vet them, getting them healthy enough for adoption. We provide exceptional medical care for all our fosters and supply homes with all essential diet, bedding, and supplies for their care. SPCA of East Texas rescues, spay/neuters, microchip, and completely vaccinate all animals that come into our care."



The SPCA of East Texas' ongoing programs include: