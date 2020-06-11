COVID-19 sends turkey prices surging before Thanksgiving

Prices are up and production is on the decline this holiday season. You're going to want to plan early.

It’s almost turkey time. Thanksgiving is shaping out to look very different this year due to COVID-19.

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler was expecting a lull in orders this year with the pandemic. However, they were wrong.

"Two months ago, I was scared we weren’t going to sell any turkeys. Now, I’m trying to figure out what to do with all these orders,” Sam Greenberg, owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, said.

Even the pandemic hasn’t slowed down their sales, it has risen their prices.

"It’s roughly $5.50, $5.75/LB," he said.

Keeping that price in mind, we have compared the lowest prices at five local grocers to find out which one gobbles up the rest.

First up is Walmart. This heavyweight grocery chain offers butterball turkeys for $.98/LB

Next up- Brookshire's. This East Texas-based grocer also has butterballs. They’re $2.59/LB.

Target’s basted bird will run you $1.39/LB.

Aldi’s butter balls come in at a mere $.87/LB.

Natural Grocers’ free-range turkey is rounding us out this season at $2.89/LB.