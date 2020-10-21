Turn Tyler Pink canceled for 2020

Organizers say the cancellation came before the COVID-19 pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — Members of the Tyler Professional Firefighters Association has a special place in their hearts for breast cancer awareness — so much so — they created an organization within the association to raise funds for research.

"C.A.R.E. is 'Cancer Awareness Relief Effort' which we started that back in 2008, when one of our firefighter's wives, was diagnosed with breast cancer, and from there, we decided to raise funds through t-shirts," C.A.R.E. chairman Scott Dodgen said.

Usually, at this time of year, the association puts on Turn Tyler Pink, a huge fundraiser for breast cancer.

"[2009] was the first year we actually had Turn Tyler Pink," Dodgen said. "And again, had some success from there and just decided to build off of that and to grow from there. And this year, unfortunately, was a little bit different when covid came."

The annual event has been canceled for this year but that doesn't mean you can't still donate to the organization.

"We're not stopping with our donations, that's always going to continue," Dodgen said. "And we are still currently selling t-shirts. We're not setting them up at locations that we've had in the past, we're just currently selling it out of one of our stations within Tyler."

The t-shirts are being sold at Station 5 in Tyler, which is located at 1532 South Bennett Ave. Dodgen says he knows the cancellation of this year's event is going to have a big impact on their fundraising efforts.

"I know it's gonna take a hit this year," Dodgen said. "And you know, we're prepared for that, but as long as we're donating, you know, it's helping in some way."

The t-shirt sales go a long way. Last year, they raised more than $13,000 in t-shirt sales alone.

"Through the t-shirt sales, 50% of the proceeds we donate," Dodgen said. "The other 50% we put back into the C.A.R.E. fund for our own firefighters and our dependents that are affected by cancer as well."

In the past they've donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the American Cancer Society. Dodgen says the most important thing though, is that they're giving back to the community.