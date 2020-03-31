WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Veritas Shop Fabrication in Whitehouse has laid off 67 workers, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system reports the company let the employees go on March 26.

The notice was posted on the WARN website on Monday.

Under certain circumstances, the WARN Act requires employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families and communities.

The U.S. Department of Labor provides compliance assistance materials to help employers and workers understand their rights and responsibilities under the provisions of WARN, including everything you need to know about requirements for a WARN notice.

RELATED: Skyrocketing unemployment changing requirements for SNAP

RELATED: What health insurance options are available for the unemployed?