TYLER, Texas — Who says law enforcement officers don't have moves?

A pair of the Tyler Police Department's finest were caught on camera breakin' it down with some local senior citizens.

Officers with the TPD were getting jiggy with it during the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County's "Terrific Tuesdays."

The group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to give family caregivers a break and provides those with early to mid-stage dementia cognitive and social stimulation.

Each week the program is tailored around a theme and includes brain puzzles, fine arts, music, dancing, light exercise, making friends and having fun!

Those interested in enrolling their loved one, please contact the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County (903) 509-8323.

Check out the video below! It's sure you bring a smile to your face!