18 dogs recused and two people arrested in Van Zandt County on charges of animal cruelty, neglect

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested in Van Zandt County following animal cruelty cases filed by the SPCA of Texas. 18 dogs were recused from two residences where they were left malnourished and infected with parasites.

Richard Stevenson was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals for neglect. On June 14, 2021, the SPCA of Texas removed 12 Chihuahua-type dogs from a residence, which was described as "deplorable." The ammonia levels of the residence reached 200 parts per million (ppm); any exposure to ammonia over 12 ppm can cause health problems for humans.

The 12 dogs were suffering from multiple health conditions, including dehydration, malnourishment and internal and external parasite infestation. Find pictures of the dogs and residence here (warning: these may be disturbing to some viewers).

Tammy Tucker was also arrested in Van Zandt after having six dogs removed from a property on July 1, 2021. The dogs had been abandoned and didn't have access to food, water or air conditioning. All dogs were suffering from parasites and other health conditions. Find photos of the dogs here (warning: these may be disturbing to some viewers).

Both Tucker and Stevenson were arrested following the SPCA of Texas receiving complaints of animal cruelty.

After removing the animals, gathering evidence and interviewing suspects, the SPCA of Texas' investigators were able to file criminal charges against the animal owners for animal cruelty. Both suspects will be arraigned, then bonds will be set and both cases will go to trial. If the suspects are found guilty, then they will be sentenced by a judge.