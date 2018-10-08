HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County Deputies arrested 34-year-old Matthew Walker and 47-year-old Jerry Cannon Jr. in separate drug raids involving methamphetamine on Thursday in the Gun Barrel City area.

According to the sheriff's office, Walker was arrested at a home on Wilson Way after he tried throwing away some of the drugs by flushing them down a toilet as authorities approached him.

He was charged with possession of methamphetamines and tampering with physical evidence.

A probable cause search warrant was issued.

Meanwhile, Cannon, Jr. was arrested at a home in the Bonita Point Subdivision just east of the town.

Cannon was had the illegal drugs on him.

Both men were taken to the Henderson County Jail.

