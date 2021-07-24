Two bodies, truck found in private lake in Trinity County

Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to investigate the crash.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Two bodies were found in a private lake on Friday, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace reported on his Facebook page.

Officers were sent to White Rock City Marina Road to investigate a claim about a floating body. Upon arrival, law enforcement also found evidence that a vehicle, a truck, was also 12 feet underwater.

The second body was discovered inside the truck.

The identities of the two men are not being released at this time.

