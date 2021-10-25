Two charged with criminal mischief after fire at Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative substation cut off power for thousands

Christopher Dean Robertson of Gilmer was arrested on the charge of Criminal Mischief, and a warrant has been issued for Christopher Richard Corbett of White Oak.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a Sept. 1 incident at an Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative substation that caused a fire and a power outage to several thousand locations. A warrant has been issued for another suspect.

Christopher Dean Robertson, 34, of Gilmer, was arrested on the charge of Criminal Mischief, a third-degree felony, after allegedly cutting copper wire from the REC facility on Bluebird Road, leading to instruments overheating and causing a fire. The damage sustained cut power off for thousands. Robertson's bond was set at $100,000.

Deputies also discovered evidence of recent damage to an abandoned well-site that is immediately east of the substation, owned by Centerpoint Energy.

During the course of this investigation, it became known that the same actors were involved in oil well site thefts in the Gregg County area.

Upshur County investigators, along with investigators from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Texas Game Wardens, and The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit all worked together during the investigation and apprehension in this case.

In addition to this charge, Robertson is charged with 9 counts of Tampering with Oil/Gas Rigs To Limit Control/Operation, stemming from thefts and damage to oil well locations in Gregg County. He has also been charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle stemming from his use of a stolen vehicle in the course of several of these incidents.

Robertson is currently housed at the Upshur County Jail.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Christopher Richard Corbett, 35 years of age, of White Oak, for his role in the damage to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative substation.