RUSK COUNTY — Two young children died after a house fire Wednesday in Rusk County.

The fire happened on State Highway 42 S.

According to the Rusk County OEM, the children were two and four years old.

The mother of the children confirmed the children were two-year-old Matthew Wayne Stanley and four-year-old RaeLynn Faith Stanley.

Their father, according to social media, is Dakota Pepper.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the home was still on fire when the first units arrived on the scene. The father was outside the home when the fire started. The sheriff's office says he tried to go in himself to rescue the children but was unable to find them.

Firefighters entered the home to look for the two children inside. One of the deputies who went inside the home reported the flames melted his glasses onto his face.

It took two trips inside the house to find the children, who were underneath a bed.

The children were immediately transported to Henderson Hospital. They were pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Their father was treated and later released.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

