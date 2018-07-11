RUSK COUNTY — Two young children died after a house fire Wednesday in Rusk County.

The fire happened on State Highway 42 S.

According to the Rusk County OEM, the children were two and four years old.

The mother of the children confirmed the children were two-year-old Matthew Wayne Pepper and four-year-old RaeLynn Faith Pepper.

Their father, according to social media, is Dakota Pepper.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

