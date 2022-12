Thorton began passing several vehicles in a no passing zone and collided with Branton head-on. DPS said.

CANTON, Texas — Two people dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County Tuesday night, 2.5 miles north of Canton.

Dorthy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving northbound on SH 19 and James Branton, 44, of Canton, was driving southbound on SH 19, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Thorton began passing several vehicles in a no passing zone and collided with Branton head-on. DPS said.