HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Henderson County.

According to DPS, the crash happened on State Highway 19, north of Athens at about 6:30 a.m.

DPS says the two-vehicles involved in the crash were a 2011 Mitsubishi and 1997 GMC.

There are two people confirmed dead as a result of the crash.

DPS did not provide any further details. CBS 19 will update this story as more information becomes available.