NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two women are dead and a teenager was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning house fire in Nacogdoches.

The fire broke out at 6 a.m. at mobile home on Andy Lane, near Central Heights Independent School District.

Firefighters discovered the front of the home was up in flames and quickly forced themselves inside. First responders then pulled three people out of the home.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital where she also died.

A 14-year-old female was revived on scene and rushed to a local hospital. From there, the teen was flown to a burn center in Dallas. She is listed as being in critical condition.

Investigators believe the fire began on the front porch where there were heat lamps for animals. However, officials did not officially determine a cause. The investigation is ongoing.

With this fire, seven East Texans have died in less than a week from in house fires.

On Friday, February 8, three people, including a child, died in a residential fire on North Grand Avenue in Tyler. Two other children survived and are recovering at a hospital.

On Tuesday morning, two more people died in a fire, northeast of Tyler, on County Road 384.

