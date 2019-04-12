HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Eight people were arrested Wednesday morning in two separate drug raids carried out by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

"The drug raids we are executing, and bringing attention to, are cutting into the narcotics trade in Henderson County," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. "These users are learning they can’t hide – or even sleep – and escape our reach."

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, three people were arrested in one raid at about 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Cherokee Shores Drive in Payne Springs.

The suspects arrested in the first raid are:

Bobby Joe Gentry, 49 – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Jerry Sylvester Wren, 60 – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lela Ann Parks, 51 – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

The second raid in Mabank, which happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Acres Loop Drive, led to the arrests of five suspects. The suspects were found to be in possession of methamphetamines.

The suspects arrested in the second raid are: