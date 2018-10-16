Two East Texans are behind bars accused of child sexual assault charges.

According to the Gladewater Police Department,Jessie Ray Sorrells, 33, of Gladewater, was arrested around 1:00 p.m., on Monday, in the 1300 block of East Broadway Avenue for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Around 2:30 p.m., Tiffany Diana LeBlanc, 36, of Longview, was arrested in the 700 block of Highway 31 and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators say the couple had been sexually abusing the same child and information led them to believe LeBlanc had been abusing a child for months prior to her arrest.

Both are facing a fine of $10,000 and up to 99 years in prison if convicted.

© 2018 KYTX