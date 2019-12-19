SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Police arrested eleven suspects, including two East Texans, in an anti-human trafficking operation in the Shreveport/Bossier area.
Seven of the suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution including:
- Demarcus L. Metcalf of Shreveport, LA
- Grant Michael Williams of Shreveport, LA
- Kameron Montana Jeane of Gloster, LA
- Joshua Shane Stewart of Bossier City, LA
- Mark A. Hardy of Haughton, LA
- Clay Lee Gordy of Montgomery, TX
- Edwin Tremain Thomas of Shreveport, LA
Three suspects were arrested for prostitution including:
- Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker of Shreveport, LA
- Lamarcus L. Daniels of Shreveport, LA
- Kasey D. May of Marshall, TX
Talissie A. Williams of Marshall, TX was arrested for inciting prostitution.
According to the Louisiana State Police, a large collection of federal, state and local law enforcement worked jointly to investigate human trafficking in the area and make arrests including:
- U.S. Attorney's Office
- Department of Homeland Security.
- FBI
- Louisiana State Police
- Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control
- Caddo Parish DA's Office
- Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
- Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office
- Bossier City Police Department
- Bossier City Marshal's Office
- Shreveport Police Department