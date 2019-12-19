SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Police arrested eleven suspects, including two East Texans, in an anti-human trafficking operation in the Shreveport/Bossier area.

Seven of the suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution including: 

  • Demarcus L. Metcalf of Shreveport, LA
  • Grant Michael Williams of Shreveport, LA
  • Kameron Montana Jeane of Gloster, LA
  • Joshua Shane Stewart of Bossier City, LA
  • Mark A. Hardy of Haughton, LA
  • Clay Lee Gordy of Montgomery, TX
  • Edwin Tremain Thomas of Shreveport, LA

Three suspects were arrested for prostitution including: 

  • Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker of Shreveport, LA
  • Lamarcus L. Daniels of Shreveport, LA
  • Kasey D. May of Marshall, TX

Talissie A. Williams of Marshall, TX was arrested for inciting prostitution. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, a large collection of federal, state and local law enforcement worked jointly to investigate human trafficking in the area and make arrests including:

  • U.S. Attorney's Office
  • Department of Homeland Security.
  • FBI
  • Louisiana State Police
  • Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control
  • Caddo Parish DA's Office
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office
  • Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office
  • Bossier City Police Department
  • Bossier City Marshal's Office
  • Shreveport Police Department