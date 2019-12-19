SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Police arrested eleven suspects, including two East Texans, in an anti-human trafficking operation in the Shreveport/Bossier area.

Seven of the suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution including:

Demarcus L. Metcalf of Shreveport, LA

Grant Michael Williams of Shreveport, LA

Kameron Montana Jeane of Gloster, LA

Joshua Shane Stewart of Bossier City, LA

Mark A. Hardy of Haughton, LA

Clay Lee Gordy of Montgomery, TX

Edwin Tremain Thomas of Shreveport, LA

Three suspects were arrested for prostitution including:

Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker of Shreveport, LA

Lamarcus L. Daniels of Shreveport, LA

Kasey D. May of Marshall, TX

Talissie A. Williams of Marshall, TX was arrested for inciting prostitution.

According to the Louisiana State Police, a large collection of federal, state and local law enforcement worked jointly to investigate human trafficking in the area and make arrests including: