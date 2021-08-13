Two Elkhart residents killed in crash after striking a tree

The crash happened Friday around 6:30 a.m. on SH 294 just outside of Slocum.

SLOCUM, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported that two people have died after striking a tree in Anderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling east on SH 294 when the driver drove off the roadway, into the ditch, where it struck a tree and came to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle, 57-year-old, Michael Bell, and passenger 58-year-old, Mary Bell, both from Elkhart, were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace, Judge Karen Taylor.

Both subjects were taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.