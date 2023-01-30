Two emperor tamarin monkeys believed to have been taken from Dallas Zoo, officials say

Dallas police said that employees reported the monkeys' enclosure had been cut open.

DALLAS — Two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing from the Dallas Zoo, and officials believe they may have been taken.

In a statement, the zoo said its animal care team discovered on Monday morning that the two primates were missing from their habitat.

"It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," the zoo said.

According to the zoo, crews searched the monkeys' habitat and the zoo grounds but did not locate them.

Dallas police were called in to assist and believe through an initial investigation that the monkeys were taken, according to the zoo.

Dallas police said that employees reported the monkeys' enclosure had been cut open.

The police department is actively investigating, and no further details were released.

This is the fourth suspicious event to have occurred at the zoo within just a month.

On Jan. 21, an endangered vulture was found dead from a "suspicious" wound, which is under investigation.