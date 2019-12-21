SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating two "suspicious fires" Friday night in the county.

According to the fire marshal's office, firefighters responded to a house fire at the 23000 block of Dogwood Trails in the Enchanted Lake subdivision at about 7:30 p.m. in the northwest portion of the country.

When the fire marshal's office arrived on the scene, a second house had also caught fire down the street from the home from the original call.

The Mineola, Lindale and Van fire departments all responded to fight the fires.

“Fire crews had to split into two teams to fight both fires and water supply in that area is already a challenge," Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. "The condition of the private roads leading to the location of the fires made it difficult to get the necessary water tankers to the firefighters.”

Both homes, one occupied and one vacant, were destroyed by the fire. The resident in the unoccupied home says they lost everything and did not have insurance.

Firefighters also extinguished a small grass fire on Dogwood Trails as well.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says a suspicious vehicle was reported by firefighters on the scene.

Smith County deputies were dispatched to the scene and found the vehicle. The fire marshal interviewed those inside the vehicle and were cleared of any possible involvement in the fire.

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks says the fires are being investigated as acts of arson and remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information on the fires is urged to call the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655, or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600."