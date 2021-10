The injured persons The scene has been cleared. Both injured persons were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Sept. 30, Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on HWY 64 just outside the Loop where two people were injured.

The scene has been cleared. Both injured persons were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both sheriff's deputies and members of the Crime Investigation Division are working the scene, Rusk Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said in a Facebook post.