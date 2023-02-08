Caught on camera: 2 Texas men steal motorized wheelchair from 87-year-old victim

Two suspects can be seen on video provided by Irving police showing them stealing a motorized wheelchair and two airsoft guns from an 87-year-old victim.

IRVING, Texas — Investigators are asking for the public's help after two men were caught on camera stealing from an elderly victim, according to the Irving Police Department.

On April 10, 2023, around 6:30 p.m., two male suspects can be seen on surveillance video provided by Irving police showing them stealing a motorized wheelchair and two airsoft guns from an 87-year-old victim. This happened in the 3000 block of Commonwealth St., which is northwest of Plymouth Park and the Espanita neighborhood in Irving.

Police said the men reportedly said they would return with the cash to pay the victim but never returned. One suspect is wearing a red shirt, light blue jeans and a dark hat while the other is wearing a white patterned shirt with blue shorts.

If these men look familiar to you or you know anything about this incident, the Irving Police Department is asking you to contact Investigator Frulla at (972)721-2454 or jfrulla@cityofirving.org.