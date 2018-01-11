NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — A Nacogdoches man was arrested Wednesday following an altercation with Nacogdoches County deputies.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a medical call at the 3400 block of Woden Road. EMS found the subject, 33-year-old Royrick Roberts, combative and tried to fight responders and others in the area.

Roberts left the scene. Deputies caught up with him a short time later on Apple Blvd. Deputies believed Roberts was high on PCP after observing his behavior. Roberts then attempted to flee on foot and two deputies chased after him.

Deputies attempted to use a taser, but it was ineffective. When they tried to finally handcuff Roberts, he began to fight with the deputies in an altercation that lasted several minutes. At one point, Roberts spit blood on the two deputies.

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the deputies' backup call and helped to restrain Roberts.

One deputy broke his hand during the altercation while the other received minor cuts and a bloody nose. Roberts suffered minor injuries.

Roberts and both deputies were treated at the hospital. One of the two deputies will be on light duty for six weeks while he recovers.

Once Roberts was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. He faces several charges including two counts of assault of a public servant, two counts of harassment of a public servant, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest.

© 2018 KYTX