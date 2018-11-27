TYLER — Construction started Tuesday at Tyler's Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 4 with a ceremonial groundbreaking. A year from now, both should be complete.

"This station has been in the planning five to seven years," Tyler Fire Chief David Coble said.

"[The stations are] a great upgrade to our fire system," Mayor Martin Heines said.

Fire Station 4 will be located at Cherry Hill Dr. and West Cumberland Rd in District 1.

Councilwoman Linda Sellers says the new station is necessary with expansion going on in district.

"I don't know if you guys recall, but we were here a couple of years ago to open the Cumberland extension," Sellers explained. "And at that point in time had a lot of building going on out here."

A study revealed the need for a fire station in the South Tyler area. Response times could reach up to eight minutes.

In 2016, the FCC put out a report that said if one minute could be shaved off every 911 call in the country, it would save about 10,000 lives in one year.

"This will reduce response times to about four-and-a-half to five minutes to this local area," Chief Coble said.

Fire Station 4 will also be used as the training station for new recruits.

The new Fire Station 1 will also help cut down on response times.

"I won't be on council when the last stone is laid," Councilman Ed Moore said, "but I will be here for the grand opening and the walk through, chief."

Like Fire Station 4, the 17,000 square foot fire station will also have a secondary purpose.

"That will also house our Emergency Management Center," the Fire Chief said. "It's unlike any of them that we have here in the city of Tyler."

Both fire stations are expected to be completed within one year.

