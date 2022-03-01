Two people arrested after 17 gaming machines seized at Rusk County business

Investigators on Monday served a search warrant at the “Susie Q” game room on CR 3291 in Garrison.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials arrested two people after seizing 17 machines along with “gambling paraphernalia” and suspected drugs at a Rusk County game room.

Investigators on Monday served a search warrant at the “Susie Q” game room on CR 3291 in Garrison, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Valdez said investigators seized 17 electronic gaming machines along with “paraphernalia believed to be associated with keeping a gambling place.” Officials also seized suspected crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and a gun.