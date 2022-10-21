Two people charged for high-speed chase Thursday morning

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people involved in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning and both are currently detained in Nacogdoches County Jail.

Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, is facing felonies for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

On early Thursday morning, a deputy officer patrolling the 10000 block of U.S. 59 South noticed a grey 2012 Toyota 4Runner that had been reported as stolen in Sansom Park, Texas, which is about 200 miles northwest of Nacogdoches in the Dallas area.

The deputy alerted Nacogdoches Police and Texas DPS about the vehicle and activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the 4Runner refused to pull over and began to avoid the officers. Nacogdoches Police attempted to place a spike strip to stop the driver, but was ineffective.

The driver continued along Loop 224 to the intersection of State Hwy. 7, where he turned and headed west. The driver continued through downtown and west on State Hwy. 21, then back onto Loop 224, before turning onto U.S. 59 South.

Deputies and law enforcement continued to go after the driver into Lufkin, where Lufkin Police placed a spike strip and successfully punctured the driver’s tires. The driver continued to drive through Lufkin and onto State Hwy. 103, where the driver pulled over and surrendered to law enforcement.

During an inventory check, methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the vehicle.