Two people charged with capital murder, accused of killing, burning Sheryia Grant in 2016

Sheryia Grant, 20, who was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing in August 2016, has never been found.

TYLER, Texas — Two people are facing capital murder charges accused of killing a pregnant Kilgore woman in 2016 and setting her on fire.

A grand jury indicted Allen Lamont Sutton Jr., 33, of Kilgore, and Laneshia Lashae Young, 29, of Overton, on charges of capital murder of multiple persons in the disappearance and death of Sheryia Grant, 20, who was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing in August 2016. Her body has never been found.

Sutton, the father of Grant’s unborn child, in April 2019 was given the maximum 10 years in prison by a Rusk County jury after being convicted of tampering with physical evidence in the case. Young also was convicted of tampering by concealing a trunk liner missing from a car that Grant and Sutton shared.

According to Smith County indictments on Dec. 2, around Aug. 20, 2016, Sutton and Young intentionally and knowingly Grant's death by striking her with a blunt object and setting Grant on fire with accelerant and at the same they caused the death of Grant's unborn child.