PALESTINE — Palestine police arrested three people following a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Lamar Street at about 10:30 a.m.

According to Palestine police, two people were shot in the front yard of the residence. A black pickup truck with several men inside pulled in front of the residence. One of those in the truck opened fire with a shotgun, striking two victims. The suspects then fled the scene.

Police identified the victims as 19-year-old Alex Afshari and 18-year-old Christine Kelly, both of Palestine. Both victims were taken to the hospital for care. They were later released.

Police arrested 19-year-old Noah Cargill, 18-year-old Leon Owens and 17-year-old Jhovany Lopez, all of Palestine. Owens and Lopez attmempted to escape arrest bu failed. Cargill was taken without incident.

Cargill was booked into the Anderson County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Owns and Lopez were booked on two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest/detention.

“Fortunately, the victim injuries were not life threatening. This could have been much worse” Palestine Police Captain Mark Harcrow said. “Our officers did an outstanding job at quickly making these arrests.”

DPS and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department also assisted in the investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation.

