Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler

Both are designed to make improvements for different areas in the city.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.

The project includes removing and replacing all of the storm sewer pipes, sanitary sewer lines, water lines, most sidewalks and the damaged curb and gutter.

“We coordinated the sanitary sewer system work in conjunction with the Consent Decree work that has been going on throughout the city,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “Completion of this project will stabilize the subgrade and base material of the streets, and provide a new asphalt pavement surface. The new storm sewer will prevent future damage to the streets and private property in the area.”

The other project is a $66,900 engineering contract with Kimberly-Horn & Associates to design a new traffic signal and install new equipment at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to the City of Tyler, the existing traffic signal and associated equipment are past their lifespan and the mounts of the traffic signal need to be replaced.

The project includes installing new traffic signal poles, pedestrian signals, curb ramps and pavement markings. The contract also provides structural engineering evaluation of the existing poles to determine if any structural modifications are needed prior to construction.