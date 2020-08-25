Two staff members at Longview High School test positive for COVID-19

The total number of known cases in the district is now at nine.

Two staff members at Longview High School tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases in the district to nine.

The district confirmed the two cases at the high school but had no other details to report at the time other than it is following cleaning protocols and sending out required notifications.

Schools are required to report COVID-19 cases to local health authorities and families of the campus where anyone tests positive.