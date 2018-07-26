RUSK COUNTY — Officers made two arrests in connection with a string of church burglaries in Henderson and Rusk County.

According to Henderson police, 20-year-old Jeremiah Boone of Henderson and 20-year-old Christian Cannon of Yukon, Oklahoma are both facing numerous charges related to the burglaries.

The Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff's Office made the arrests during a joint operation. Tyler police also assisted with the investigation and recovery of property.

After getting a search warrant, police say they recovered property allegedly from several area burglaries. In all, police believe the suspect may be responsible for as many as eight church burglaries and two other burglaries involving restaurants.

Both Boone and Cannon are currently being held at the Rusk County Jail.

If anyone has any information on the burglaries, they are urged to call the Henderson Police Department or the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

