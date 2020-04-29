NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects for a string of burglaries that happened over the course of two months.

The sheriff's office says the burglaries and thefts all took place in the Appleby community.

After an investigation, the sheriff's office identified Corey Lynn Hamilton, 22, and Ashton Center, 18 as suspects. They were arrested Monday and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's officers were able to recover tools, an ATV, lawn mower, weed eaters, generator, vehicle parts and construction equipment.

Corey Hamilton faces charges of:

Burglary of a Habitation

Burglary of a Building

Theft of Property between $2500.00-$2999.99

Theft of Property between $100.00-$749.99

Theft of Property between $750.00-$2499.99

Criminal Trespass

Ashton Center faces charges of::