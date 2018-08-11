NEW SUMMERFIELD — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts in the New Summerfield area.

According to the sheriff's office, Ruben Reyes, 30, of Jacksonville carried out the crimes where various items including firearms, tractors, household items, mowers, electronics, power tools and chainsaws.

Ruben Lyon Martinez, 25, was also arrested after allegedly carrying out one of the burglaries with Reyes on October 5. During that burglary, the sheriff's office says numerous firearms were stolen.

During a search warrant at Reyes's residence, deputies recovered stolen firearms in addition to household items, handheld radios, chainsaws and fishing equipment.

Reyes faces five counts of burglary of a building, one count of burglary of a habitation, one count of theft of property, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one county of abandoning or endangering a child. His bond totals $202,500.

Martinez faces one of burglary of a habitation.

