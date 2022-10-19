WACO, Texas — Two people are wanted for a string of crimes committed across the state of Texas.
The two suspects are 33-year-olds Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez. Both are accused of engaging in organized crime, which is a first-degree felony.
Both suspects were involved in stealing a total of $750,000 worth of vehicles, police say. Hernandez has an additional charge of failing to render aid in an accident he caused as he fled from Waco PD during a traffic stop, police added.
Other law enforcement agencies that have joined the investigation include McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Bellmead, Plano and Robinson Police Departments.
Any information regarding the whereabouts of Gonzalez or Hernandez can be relayed to the Waco Police Department at (254)-750-7500, Crime Stoppers at (254)-753-4357 or online at wacocrimestoppers.org.