ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teenagers who were reported missing Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Grace Bass and Brandon Helton, both 15, did not return home from school in Elysian Fields. Authorities expect the two are together.

Bass is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'11 and 160 lbs. Bass was last seen wearing a white NASA hoodie, blue jeans and Adidas tennis shoes.

Helton was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan jeans and black shoes. The sheriff's office did not provide a picture or description of Helton, but said he was carrying a red backpack with a blanket inside.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

