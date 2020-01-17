LONGVIEW, Texas — Two teenagers were killed Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in Kilgore.

The crash happened at about 11:56 p.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 349 and U.S. Highway 259.

According to DPS, a 2004 Nissan Altima driven by 17-year-old Gabriel Coronado was ran a red light while traveling west on FM 349. The vehicle hit an 18-wheeler driven by 49-year-old Michael James Write.

DPS says troopers tried to stop the Nissan earlier for a traffic violation on I-20 but the driver evaded officers.

Coronado, as well as one of his passengers, 17-year-old Braden Jones, were both killed in the crash.

Two other teenagers, a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wright was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.