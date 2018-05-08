ANDERSON COUNTY — Two teenagers are dead following single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Anderson County.

The crash happened on CR 136 just outside of Elkhart.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Nissan Altima was headed south on CR 136.

The vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch. The car struck a tree and flipped onto its top. The vehicle caught fire after coming to a rest.

Two passengers, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old, were trapped in the back seat. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver and a front seat passenger, 18-year-old Trina Bambeck, did exit the vehicle. They were both transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 KYTX