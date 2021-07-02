Two Tyler-area men awarded accolade by Boy Scouts

Awarded by the Wo-Ha-Li District of the East Texas Area Council, Gordon George and David Anderson were given the prestigious distinction after being nominated.

TYLER, Texas — Two Tyler men have earned the Boy Scouts of America's 2020 District Award of Merit — an accolade for adult volunteers that celebrates their years of dedication to the organization and their service to others.

Awarded by the Wo-Ha-Li District of the East Texas Area Council, Gordon George and David Anderson were given the prestigious distinction after being nominated.

George has been an active volunteer for over 20 years. He is currently the Scoutmaster at Troop 356 at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler.

George has served in the past on the Catholic Committee on Scouting, as a Wo-Ha-Li District Member at Large, and has led countless trainings for the organization. George has previously received The Catholic Church’s BSA Adult leader recognition, the Unit leader award of merit, and multiple Eagle Scout Mentor Pins.

Anderson, an Eagle Scout, has been an active volunteer for the past 15 years. He is currently the Chartered Organization Representative for First Christian Church in Tyler.