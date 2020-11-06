Free walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available at two churches in Tyler next week to anyone, whether or not they have symptoms of the virus.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services will provide testing June 16 to 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Tenneha Church of Christ (1701 N. Tenneha Ave.) and Saint Louis Baptist Church (4000 Frankston Highway).

These tests do not require advanced registration. People who receive a test must have access to a phone because results will be returned by call or text.

