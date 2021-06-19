Two-vehicle crash scatters tools, hazards across HWY 322

Officials are advising caution for those traveling over that road as there may be some smaller debris remaining.

HENDERSON, Texas — Late Friday night, Crims Chapel fire units were dispatched to a major vehicle collision on State HWY 322 and CR 243 involving at least two vehicles with injuries reported.

One of the vehicles involved has rolled, scattering a large number of work tools and debris across HWY 322. The patient was found to be entrapped in the vehicle requiring rescue tools to extricate.

A single patient was extricated from the vehicle without incident and transported by Christus EMS to Christus Good Sheppard Longview.

HWY 322 was closed for three hours to clean up the debris.

