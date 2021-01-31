Two-vehicle wreck leaves one man dead, another in the hospital in stable condition

The investigators' preliminary report indicates that a 2006 Chevrolet with hazards on was struck by a Volvo that was unable to control its speed.

TYLER, Texas — Christopher Ladale Young, 42, of Henderson was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on IH-20 on Friday night.

The investigators' preliminary report indicates that a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Young, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 six miles northeast of Tyler at a low speed with its hazard light on due to a vehicle malfunction.

The driver of a 2012 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling eastbound approaching the slower moving vehicle.

The driver of the truck failed to control the vehicle's speed and struck the Young in his Chevrolet.

Young was pronounced at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Harmon Funeral Home in Tyler. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Cori Leann Davis, 43, of Henderson. Davis was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in stable condition.

The driver of the Volvo was identified as Reynaldo Rafael Aparicio, 38, of Kissimmee, Florida.