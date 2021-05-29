x
Two women struck by gunfire in Jacksonville shooting

There is currently no information regarding the severity of their injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, two women were "struck by gun fire" in a shooting in Jacksonville, the city's police department reported. 

Jacksonville Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of M.B. Davis and Holloway Street. Officers discovered two females had been struck by gunfire. 

There is currently no information about the severity of their injuries. 

Jacksonville Police Investigators, as well as the Texas Rangers, continue the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Jacksonville Police.

