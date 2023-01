Officials are advising drivers to use caution and stay alert while driving in wet conditions.

HENDERSON, Texas — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has reported two wrecks that occurred in Henderson due to heavy rain causing roads to be slick.

Officials responded to a wreck at 1000 Kilgore Drive that involved minor injuries.

Another wreck was in the 800 block of State Highway 64 West with no injuries reported but a lane closure was put in place to remove a truck from a tree line.