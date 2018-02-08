SMITH COUNTY — Texas Highway 64 is now reopened in Smith County after a large grass fire forced authorities to close the road for a short time Thursday afternoon.

The fire is happened east of Big Oak Bay Road.

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson, hay raking equipment caused the blaze, which spread to about 10 to 15 acres in size.

Right departments responded to the fire including Chapel Hill Volunteer, Jackson Heights, Winona, Red Springs, Whitehouse, Arp and Flint Gresham.

Two barns and a shed were burned, but firefighters helped to save five other structures in the area.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 3:40.

