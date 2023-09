Spur 235 near Jones Elementary will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 though 12 for roadwork.

TYLER, Texas — TxDOT has announced several road closures beginning Monday, Sept. 11 in Tyler.

The roadway is expected to reopen in the evening. Crews are expected to be done in two days.

Crews will also be working on FM 848 from SH 64 to FM 248 and University drive from Sept. 13 through 14.