The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing Farm-to-Market 2869 in Wood County for emergency repairs to replace a pipe.

According to TxDOT, a washout developed under the roadway north of FM 2088 during recent storms causing the corrugated metal pipe to collapse.

FM 2869 will be closed to traffic Tuesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 11.

Traffic will be detoured to FM 852 east of FM 2869. TxDOT encourages motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Signage and detour information have been put in place along the route. Motorists should use caution and obey all traffic control devices put in place for the safety of the traveling public.