According to the TxDOT Tyler District, the workers will be putting in milled rumble strips in the area just west of Canton.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will be working on westbound Interstate 20 from mile markers 525 to 521 in Van Zandt County throughout Wednesday.

