TYLER, Texas — TxDOT will be hosting a public meeting for the proposed expansion of FM 2493 and Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harvey Hall Convention Center on 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler.

The meeting will give the public an opportunity to provide input on the various alternative alignments being proposed for improving FM 2493 from Loblolly Lane and Woodland Hills Drive, south to Saline Creek Road and FM 2813.

The “come and go” event is the first opportunity citizens will have to review project exhibits, ask questions, and provide comments on the proposed expansion.

TxDOT says the project includes widening the existing four-lane roadway to six lanes with a raised median. Bike and pedestrian facilities will be proposed where applicable.

The acquisition of new right-of-way will be required from nearby property owners. Right-of-way personnel will be available to answer general questions about the acquisition process.

TxDOT says they encourage citizens to attend the meeting and take advantage of the opportunity to ask their individual questions and voice concerns about the project.

Comments will be accepted through Tuesday, May 7.

You may visit www.txdot.gov and search “FM 2493” for information on the project.